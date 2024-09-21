Quad Leaders' Summit, Manufacturing PMI And IPOs: The Week Ahead

The week ahead will see Quad leaders from Australia, India and Japan attend the summit in the US. Attendees include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The summit aims to strengthen ties between the four nations, focusing on key regional and global challenges.

The week starting Sept. 23 will see two mainboard IPOs—KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. and Manba Finance Ltd. KRN's issue is priced at Rs 209–220 per share, while Manba Finance aims to raise Rs 150.8 crore.

Sentiments in global equity markets remained positive, after the US Fed delivered a 50-bp rate cut, as the FOMC drew confidence from inflation moving toward the 2% target gradually. Market reactions in the aftermath of the event suggest a reasonable confidence in a soft-landing currently, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "Going forward, D-street will focus on the macro trends, inflation and global situation including geo-political concerns."

The markets are gradually climbing up and this positive momentum is expected to continue next week, backed by strong FII inflows, healthy domestic macros, and receding concern about the US economy slowing down, according to the Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.