QGLP Formula Explained: Can It Help Spot D-Street's Next Compounders? Here's A Five-Point Guide

Finding India’s next set of long-term wealth creators has never been easy. For every stock that compounds quietly over decades, dozens promise high growth but eventually disappoint. Motilal Oswal’s latest Wealth Creation Study argues that the difference often comes down to discipline — and it distills that discipline into a four-letter framework: QGLP, short for Quality, Growth, Longevity, and reasonable Price.

At its core, QGLP borrows from Warren Buffett’s philosophy: buy businesses that are easy to understand, run by capable managers, with strong economics, and available at sensible valuations. Motilal Oswal adds one crucial missing link — explicit earnings growth — arguing that over long periods, stock returns ultimately converge with profit growth.