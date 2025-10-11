Q2 Earnings Pick Up, Key Economic Data, IPO Slow Down And More — The Week Ahead

The corporate earnings season is set to gather significant pace next week, with an emphasis on results from the Information Technology (IT) and Banking & Financial Services sectors. Market attention will be particularly focused on the Nifty 50 companies scheduled to announce their results.

The week kicks off with major IT results, as Nifty 50 constituent HCL Technologies Ltd announces its earnings. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd and Just Dial Ltd are also slated to report. The IT sector remains in focus with another Nifty 50 firm, Tech Mahindra Ltd, scheduled to report its results, alongside Persistent Systems Ltd. The Insurance space sees results from ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Banking and Life Insurance take the spotlight with two Nifty 50 companies, Axis Bank Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd announcing results on Wednesday. Other notable companies reporting results on the same day include Angel One Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, and Tata Communications Ltd.

Thursday, is a packed day for Nifty 50 heavyweights. The IT services sector will see results from three major players like Infosys Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, all of which will report their performance. In the FMCG space, Nestle India Ltd is also scheduled to announce its numbers.

The Metal sector comes into focus on Friday with Nifty 50 constituent JSW Steel Ltd set to announce its earnings. Other key companies reporting on Friday include Havells India Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, and Polycab India Ltd.

The earnings week concludes with a host of banking and finance results. Three major Nifty 50 banks, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd will announce their results. Additionally, cement major UltraTech Cement Ltd is scheduled to report results on Saturday as well. The list is rounded out by Federal Bank Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd.