Q1 Scorecard: Firms Comprising 50% Of Nifty Weightage Post Earnings — A Mix Of Beats, Meets & Misses

As the Q1 earnings season progresses, 16 out of the Nifty 50 companies — representing over 50% of the index’s weightage — have reported their results so far. The early trend paints a mixed picture: only three companies have delivered earnings above Street estimates, five have fallen short of expectations, while eight have reported results that were broadly in line with the projections.

Of the two newest additions to NSE's flagship index, Eternal Ltd. (formerly Zomato) posted earnings that surpassed the analysts' estimates, whereas Jio Financial Services reported results in line with the Street expectations.