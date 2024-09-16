PVR Inox Gains 3% As Anand Rathi Says Kalki, Stree 2 To Drive Strong Q2 Revenue Growth

Shares of PVR Inox Ltd. rose nearly 3% after Anand Rathi, an Indian brokerage, shared a note on the company, maintaining a 'buy' rating, with a target price of Rs 2,065 apiece, implying a 25% upside from the stock's previous close of Rs 1,655 per share.

The brokerage expects a sequential improvement during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 following a muted Q1, driven by better advertising income, which has been lagging behind pre-Covid levels.