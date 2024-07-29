Punjab & Sind Bank Surges To Five-Month High As Q1 Profit Rises 18%

Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank jumped nearly 8% on Monday to the highest level in over five months on Monday after its consolidated net profit rose 19% in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The public sector bank posted a profit of Rs 182 crore in the quarter ended June in comparison to Rs 153 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income also rose 15% to Rs 850 crore, according to an exchange filing.