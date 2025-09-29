PTC Industries To Ride On Titanium Wave, Targets 10-15x Long-Term Topline Growth

PTC Industries Ltd. is targeting a 10-15x topline growth in the next five to seven years, with the management also guiding for 90-100% revenue growth in FY26.

“We are looking at 90–100% topline in FY26,” said Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal. “In the next five to seven years, we are looking at 10–15x growth in topline.”

Agarwal said the growth will be broad-based and will include the company's precision engineering arm. “We are looking to triple the revenue in Trac Precision as well, going forward,” he added.

Based in Lucknow, PTC Industries makes high-precision castings and other components that are critical for aerospace, defence and energy sectors.

The company specialises in manufacturing complex parts from advanced alloys that can withstand tough conditions. One of the critical elements that the company deals with is Titanium.

In fact, PTC Industries is highly bullish on Titanium for the next leg of growth. Lightweight yet stronger than steel, the metal is key for sectors such as aerospace and defence.

"Titanium has huge applications in civil, aviation and key defence sectors. There are huge barriers to entry in terms of technology and investment," Agarwal said.