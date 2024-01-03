PTC Industries Approves Preferential Shares Issue For Rs 141 Crore

PTC Industries Ltd. has approved the issue of 2,35,415 preferential shares at an issue price of Rs 6,000 apiece.

The company will raise the equity shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 141.24 crore, an exchange filing said on Wednesday.

There are seven investors who will be receiving the preferential shares. Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia and Himalaya Finance & Investment Co. will receive 1,00,000 equity shares each, which is the highest among the investors, according to the filing.