PTC Industries Approves Preferential Shares Issue For Rs 141 Crore
Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia and Himalaya Finance & Investment Co. will receive 1,00,000 equity shares each.
PTC Industries Ltd. has approved the issue of 2,35,415 preferential shares at an issue price of Rs 6,000 apiece.
The company will raise the equity shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 141.24 crore, an exchange filing said on Wednesday.
There are seven investors who will be receiving the preferential shares. Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia and Himalaya Finance & Investment Co. will receive 1,00,000 equity shares each, which is the highest among the investors, according to the filing.
Shares of PTC Industries closed 1.39% lower at Rs 7,141.85 apiece, compared to a 0.75% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
