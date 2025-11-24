PSU Banks, Defence Or IT? What JPMorgan’s Rajiv Batra Is Betting On

Where Batra remains cautious is the IT sector. JPMorgan has been 'underweight' on IT for over a year, and he believes it is still too early to claim that AI is shifting from a headwind to a tailwind.

According to him, the industry is currently in the AI build-out phase, with true enterprise-level adoption likely 12 to 18 months away. He recalls that a similar narrative played out last year, when investors became prematurely optimistic about AI monetisation.

Currently, global software-services players are again seeing early signs of improvement, but Batra argues that the sector remains in a mid-cycle stage. Monetisation has not yet scaled, earnings growth remains weak and valuations, based on PEG ratios are still not compelling enough to warrant aggressive positioning. For IT to become attractive again, he believes sectoral valuations may need to fall to around 15–16x forward earnings.