Protean eGov Technologies Share Price Falls As Promoter Offloads Stake

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. share price declined as promoter offloaded stake in the company. On Friday, the company informed the exchanges that NSE Investments Ltd. was to offload its entire stake worth Rs 1,276 crore in Protean eGov Technologies.

On BSE, 0.67% stake or 2.72 lakh equity shares of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. changed hands in large trades. The shares changed hands at the price range of Rs 1,710–1,732.6, according to data on Cogencis.

NSE Investments Ltd is selling 41.17 lakh shares with a face value of Rs 10 or 10.16% stake in the company with a greenshoe option of 41.17 lakh shares for offer.

The promoter company held 20.31% stake in Protean eGov Technologies as of Sept 30, according to data on BSE.