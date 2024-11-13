Prosus Gains $2 Billion On Swiggy Investment With IPO Value

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s top backer Prosus NV said it has made more than $2 billion on its Swiggy investment as it continues to highlight the value of its portfolio outside of its stake in the Chinese tech giant.

Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers Ltd. invested $1.3 billion building a 31% stake in Swiggy ahead of its stock market debut in India on Wednesday. The food delivery firm targeted an initial public offering valuation of up to $11.3 billion.

Swiggy's chief executive officer Sriharsha Majety, center left, and Ashish Kumar Chauhan, chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange of India, center right, ring the bell during Swiggy's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Nov. 13. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Prosus is selling down shares worth more than $500 million in the IPO and will retain 25% of Swiggy, similar to its stake in Tencent, Prosus’s President and Chief Investment Officer Ervin Tu said an interview ahead of the listing.