Promoters Trim Stake In Nifty Stocks But Raise Holdings In Larger Universe

India's blue-chip companies saw their promoters' stake decline in the June quarter but have upped their share in the overall listed universe despite valuation concerns.

Unlike the broader universe that saw an increase in stake, promoters of the NSE Nifty 50 companies trimmed their share by about 50 basis points to 42.6% in the June quarter, compared to the previous three months. This was primarily driven by a fall in the private promoter ownership which plunged to a 17-quarter low of 29.3%, according to the data from the NSE.

The foreign promoter ownership dropped for the fourth consecutive quarter by 13 basis points in the April–June period to a nine-quarter low of 6.2%, led by a drop in consumer discretionary. Aided by the continued outperformance of the public-sector-undertaking stocks compared to the broader index, the government-promoter ownership rose to an 18-quarter high of 7.1%, the NSE said.