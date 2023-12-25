Promoters Rushed To Capitalise As Markets Scaled Record Highs In 2023 — In Charts

Share sales by promoters of Indian companies more than doubled this year as the markets scaled new highs.

Promoters have sold a record stake worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore in 2023, a jump of about 161% from the previous year, according to data from Prime Database.

As market and valuations surged, private equity investors and promoters have been unlocking their value at the right opportunity, according to Mataprasad Pandey, vice president at Arete Capital Services.

In September this year, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath said this is a particularly "scary metric". "Can't be a good sign, if the equity you are buying in a company is being sold by the people running that company," Kamath said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.