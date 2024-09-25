Promoters Of Adani Green Energy Acquire 2.96% Stake In Company

Promoters of Adani Green Energy Ltd. acquired a 2.96% stake in the company on Wednesday, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

Hibiscus Trade & Investment Ltd. mopped up 2.01 crore shares, acquiring 1.27% stake in the firm between July 30, 2024 and Sept. 18, 2024.

Ardour Investment Holding Ltd. mopped up 60 lakh shares, or 1.69% stake, in the firm between Sept. 19, 2024 and Sept. 23, 2024. The firm held a 0.83% stake in the company as of June 2024, according to BSE data.

Both companies belong to the promoter group of Adani Green Energy.

Adani Green Energy is set to join the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance to support India's efforts toward decarbonisation.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, it was announced that Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. will work together to expedite the adoption of renewable energy sources, NDTV Profit reported.

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd. closed 0.12% lower at Rs 2,068 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.25% advance in the benchmark Nifty.