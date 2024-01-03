Profit Booking Underway In Markets, Presents Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

The current dip in the market is a result of profit booking after last week's historic highs and presents an opportunity to take long positions, according to analysts and experts.

Market expert Mehraboon Irani said the pullback should be used for buying as the market will witness "explosive growth" this year.

"We are going to see explosive growth in 2024. Everybody wants to buy; no one wants to sell. When such a scenario happens, markets go up in a hurry and complacency sets in. There could be profit booking," he said.

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for a second day in a row on Wednesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.75%, or 535.88 points, lower at 71,356.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.69%, or 148.45 points, to close at 21,517.35.

Irani said that there are "great opportunities" in energy, mining and textiles, while pharma also looks favourable. He was bullish on Adani Group companies "that will create wealth for shareholders and the nation.".