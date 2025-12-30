Privi Speciality Chemicals Block Deal: Promoter Likely To Sell Rs 700-Crore Stake

Vivira Investment and Trading Pvt., a promoter entity of Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd., will offload stake worth Rs 700 crore via block deal, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

The offering comprises 100% secondary shares, with an indicative size of up to 2.47 million shares, representing approximately 6.32% of the total shareholding.

The indicative price band has been set at Rs 2,835 to Rs 2,850 per share, translating to an 11.14% discount to the previous close of Rs 3,190.50.

At the base size, the deal is valued at Rs 700 crore or $ 77.8 million, based on an exchange rate of Rs 89.9429 per dollar. The block offers flexibility to increase the size depending on investor demand.

Vivira Investment, the selling entity, held 39.03% stake in Privi Speciality Chemicals as of June 2025, according to the shareholding pattern available with the BSE.

Key timelines for the transaction include the book opening on Tuesday, Dec. 30, and closing on Wednesday, Dec. 31. The expected trade date is Dec. 31 (T), with settlement scheduled for Jan. 1 (T+1).

The deal will be executed through brokers Motilal Oswal and DAM Capital, who are managing the book-building process. Market participants note that such block deals often attract institutional investors seeking exposure at discounted valuations, especially in specialty chemical companies.