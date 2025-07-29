Private Equity, Venture Capital Investments In India Drop 19% In January–June 2025

"While early signals such as strong GST collections, the recent rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India, and the IPO pipeline are encouraging, the outlook is cautiously optimistic given the concerns on earnings growth and the US-India FTA discussions that are stretching timelines," the consultancy firm's partner Vivek Soni said.

He opined that the second half of 2025 could see higher investment activity on better earnings performance by companies and also on culmination of the India-US free trade agreement.