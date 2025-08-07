Prism Johnson Share Price Jumps Nearly 5% After Net Loss Drops 70% In Q1 FY26

Prism Johnson Ltd. share price jumped nearly 5% in Thursday's session after reporting a decrease in its net loss during first quarter of the financial year 2026. Its consolidated net loss decreased 69.2% on the year to Rs 5.6 crore from Rs 18.2 crore.

Prism Johnson was able to reduce its net loss because revenue growth and operating cost leverage. Its consolidated revenue advanced 10% on the year to Rs 1,922 crore during April–June from Rs 1,747 crore.

Prism Johnson's Ebitda rose 27.4% to Rs 168 crore from Rs 132 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The profit margin advanced 120 basis points on the year to 8.8%. The company appointed Nitesh Mathur as senior vice president Johnson Bath Division of Prism Johnson with effect from Thursday, the exchange filing said.