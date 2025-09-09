Business NewsMarketsPrime Focus Share Price Surges To Record High After Madhusudan Kela, Ramesh Damani Acquire Stake
ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Focus Share Price Surges To Record High After Madhusudan Kela, Ramesh Damani Acquire Stake

Prime Focus share price rallied over 10% on Tuesday. The stock has surged over 85% in six months.

09 Sep 2025, 10:49 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Focus share price rose as much as 10% during the day to Rs 191.6 apiece on the NSE. (Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Prime Focus share price rose as much as 10% during the day to Rs 191.6 apiece on the NSE. (Image source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Focus share price rallied over 10% in trade so far after ace investors like Madhusudan Kela and Ramesh Damani bought a stake in the company. Their acquisitions were part of a block deal in which three Singapore-based entities divested a combined 3.8% stake through open market transactions.

The integrated media and services company saw a stake sale of Rs 188 crore, with a total of 1.20 crore equity shares representing a collective 3.87% stake, as per BSE block deal data. The transaction was executed at an average price of Rs 156.55 per share.

The divesting entities included Augusta Investments, which offloaded a 2% stake, along with Marina IV Singapore and Marina Horizon Singapore. Besides the ace investors who bought in, Singularity Large Value Fund also acquired a 2.02% stake in the company.

ALSO READ

Prime Focus Shares Soar As Strategic DNEG Acquisition Fuels Rally
Opinion
Prime Focus Shares Soar As Strategic DNEG Acquisition Fuels Rally
Read More

Prime Focus Share Price 

Prime Focus Share Price Surges To Record High After Madhusudan Kela, Ramesh Damani Acquire Stake

Prime Focus stock rose as much as 10% during the day to Rs 191.6 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 10% higher at Rs 191.6 apiece, compared to an 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:10 a.m.

It has risen 33.74% in the last 12 months and 39.54% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.9. There are no Bloomberg analysts who cover this counter.

Prime Focus Share Price Surges To Record High After Madhusudan Kela, Ramesh Damani Acquire Stake

In the last six month, the scrip had surged over 85%. The prices have risen to the six month high of Rs 191.62 today on the back of the stake sale.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As Infosys, HDFC Bank Shares Rise
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As Infosys, HDFC Bank Shares Rise
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT