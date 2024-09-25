Primary Issuances Needed Else Share Market Valuation Will Go Into Bubble Territory: JPMorgan's Rajiv Batra

He also said primary issuances were necessary for competition among domestic, HNI, PMS, and AIFs. He noted the only player giving up their share was the promoter.

He said high valuations and promoter selling were not a problem because a diverse market with a share for all was necessary. "That is why the beta is lower and we are seeing resilience," he said.

Citing various conversations with investors, Batra said the most foolish thing any investor could have done is not to chase IPOs, QIP or blocks in the India market because it is a no-brainer strategy that one subscribes to these things.

This is because the six-month and 12-month performance of these has ranged from 30% to 150%, he said, terming it a momentum strategy. "If this continues for the next 12–18 months, the other set of foreign investors will keep on joining the bandwagon," he said.

According to him, foreign investors have largely come into issuances in both the primary and secondary markets as they don't have to chase liquidity at higher valuations.