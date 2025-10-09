Prestige Estates Shares Surge The Most In Over Eight Months On Record H1 Sales

Shares of Prestige Estates are trading with gains of over 5% following an exceptionally strong pre-quarterly business update, where the company registered highest highest-ever sales in a first half of the financial year.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,592, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,618. The rally comes at a time when the stock has fallen more than 14% in the last 12 months.

It appears Prestige's strong quarterly business update has vastly improved investor sentiment, especially after the company exceeded full-year FY25 sales in just the first half of FY26.

The company also confirmed that sales demand remains robust, with the Bengaluru market itself accounting for 40% of the sales mix in Q2FY26.