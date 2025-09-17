Prestige Estates Shares In Focus As Nomura Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' — Check Target Price

Nomura has initiated coverage on Prestige Estates Ltd., issuing a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,900, which implies a potential upside of nearly 17% from Tuesday's closing price.

The brokerage firm cited Prestige's strong execution, expansion beyond Bengaluru and a growing annuity-plus-hotel portfolio as key growth drivers for the company going forward.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Prestige Estates has been stepping up its presence in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi by launching large-scale townships.

Nomura believes the company's superior execution should help scale up its annuity model and hotel Ebitda four to five times over the next four to five years.