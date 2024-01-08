Pressure On Banking Stocks To Persist In Near Term, Say Analysts

Banking stocks will look weak in the near term, and the benchmark indices are set for consolidation after seeing about a 3,000-point rally, according to market analysts.

As far as the Nifty is concerned, the loss of gravity needs to catch up, according to Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president of institutional equity at KR Choksey Stocks & Securities Pvt. "We have had a 3,000-point move and nothing to show for it in terms of connection."

The Bank Nifty looks weak and is heading to the 47,400 level, Kapadia said. "Setup (Bank Nifty) is wobbly in the near term, but in the medium term, it is a clear buy."

Overnight, U.S. investors have become a bit cautious, as the markets are fearing that the rate cut may not come as soon as it was expected, according to Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman, Inditrade Capital Ltd.

"The U.S. economic data has been strong, and last week, the employment number again beat expectations, and that does augur well for the rate-cut scenarios," Bandyopadhyay said. This is leading to some risk aversion, and that is being reflected globally and, to an extent, in the Indian market, he said.