Premier Energies Share Price Surges After Units Win Rs 765-Crore Orders

Premier Energies Ltd.'s share price rose over 7% on Monday after its subsidiaries bagged orders worth Rs 765 crore for the supply of solar photovoltaic cells and modules.

Premier Energies International Pvt. and Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt. received multiple orders from various customers amounting to a total value of Rs 765 crore, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The company received multiple orders from eight domestic customers and one foreign customer, it said. These orders comprise Rs 632 crore for solar modules and Rs 133 crore for solar cells.

Premier Energies manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels and is the second-largest player in India as per capacity. As of March, it has a 16.2% market share in the total solar cell-installed capacity in India.

The company has five manufacturing units in Hyderabad. Its total annual installed capacity for solar cells stands at 2 GW, while its solar module production capacity is 4.13 GW.