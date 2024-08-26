Premier Energies Raises Rs 846 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Premier Energies Ltd. has raised Rs 846 crore from anchor investors on Monday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 1.88 crore shares at Rs 450 apiece to 60 anchor investors.

Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd.- Nomura Funds Ireland-Indian Equity Fund, Government Pension Fund Global, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority- Stable got the highest allocation of 4.5%. National Pension Services. managed by Blackrock Institutional Trust Co., got the second highest allotment of 3.5%. Ashoka WhiteOak ICAV- Ashoka India Opportunities Fund got 3.3% stake, while Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd. -A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund got 3.2% stake in the company.

Seventeen domestic mutual funds have applied through various domestic schemes, Premier Energies said in an exchange filing on Monday. They have collectively netted 46.98% of the anchor portion.

Axis, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life India Trustee Kotak Mahindra and Aditya Birla Sun Life were among the top fund houses in this category.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co, J P Morgan India Pvt. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.