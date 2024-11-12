Premier Energies Banks On Capacity Expansion To Drive Revenue Growth In Next 18 Months

Solar photovoltaic cell and module manufacturer Premier Energies Ltd. expects robust revenues in the next 12 to 18 months on the back of capacity expansion and strong demand from India and the US, the company’s managing director Chiranjeev Singh Saluja has said.

Premier Energies Ltd. reported strong financials in the quarter ended September, with net profit rising nearly three-fold year-on-year to Rs 206 crore versus Rs 53 crore in Q2 last fiscal. Revenue from operations increased 120.02% to Rs 1,527 crore in Q2 against Rs 694 crore at the same time last year.

EBITDA jumped 280.2% YoY to Rs 406.95 crore from Rs 107.02 crore in the year-ago period, while margins expanded to 26.19% in Q2 from 15.25% in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Saluja said the company expects more growth in the coming years.

“In terms of revenue growth, we will see robust revenue growth as capacities keep getting added, and demand is huge,” he told NDTV Profit in an interview.