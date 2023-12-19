Prefer Large Caps, Be Careful With Small Caps, Says Complete Circle's Gurmeet Chadha

Investors should have a "little bias towards" the large-cap stocks and be careful about small and micro caps as the benchmarks rally, according to Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions LLP.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex have gained around 6% since the start of December. The surge was buoyed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's better-than-expected performance in the recent assembly elections and hopes of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next year.

"If you miss five–seven best days of the year your portfolio becomes very suboptimal," Chadha told NDTV Profit in an interview, underscoring that it is very important to be in the market. "You can take some of the calls of having some dry powder in place, rotate in various sectors because rotation is very swift and fast these days, but you can't take extreme calls of being out of the market."

Chadha said the Indian market was not expensive, but in a fair zone. He advised investors to use the dips but, at the same time, also recommended not paying 80–100 multiples. "We made good money, it's important to reset the return expectations at these levels and have a very balanced asset allocation."

Chadha suggested having a little bias towards large caps as half of the Nifty was still available at reasonable valuations. "Just be a little careful in especially the small and microcap space, where there is some euphoria in few pockets."