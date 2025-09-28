Precision Components Maker Indo MIM Files IPO Papers With SEBI; Looks To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore

Precision components maker Indo MIM has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Apart from fresh issues, there would be an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.97 crore equity shares by shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

As part of the OFS, Green Meadows Investments Ltd, Anuradha Koduri, John Anthony Dexheimer and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras will offload shares.