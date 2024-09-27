Prataap Snacks Shares Erase Gains After Rising On Mahi Madhusudan Kela, Authum Investment Open Offer
The stake in Prataap Snacks will be sold at a discount of 28.4% to Thursday's close of Rs 1,042.10 per share.
Shares of Prataap Snacks Ltd. erased gains after it surged nearly 12% intraday. The stock had risen in early trade after the company announced that Alpana Sanjay Dangi's Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd. and Mahi Madhusudan Kela will buy stake in the company.
The open offer seeks to purchase up to 62.98 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 5, from the company’s public shareholders.
The stake will be sold at a discount of 28.4% to Thursday's close of Rs 1,042.10 per share.
The existing promoters, Peak XV (erstwhile Sequoia India), sold 46.85% stake for Rs 846.5 crore at Rs 746 apiece, at a steep discount to Thursday's close.
Prataap Snacks listed on the stock exchanges in 2017 (seven years ago) at Rs 938 apiece. The acquisition price and open offer price is at a steep discount to the issue price. Shares of the company hit an all time high of Rs 1,458.70 apiece in April 2018.
Prataap Snacks Share Price
Prataap Snacks stock rose as much as 12.08% during the day, before erasing gains to trade 1% lower at Rs 1,031.65 apiece, compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:15 a.m.
It has risen 21.79% in the last 12 months and fallen 3.67% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78.63, indicating that the stock was overbought.
Of the two analysts tracking Prataap Snacks, one has a 'buy' rating on the stock, and the other recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 2.2%.