'Export-Focused Stocks May Jump': Market Veteran Bullish On THESE Sectors If US Tariff Declines

Export-oriented sectors like textiles, jewellery, seafood, automobile original equipment manufacturing sectors will likely see a sharp rebound in case US tariffs come down to earlier expectation of 15–20%, said Prashant Khemka, founder, WhiteOak Capital said. He also noted there was no significant correction in the export-oriented companies' stocks.

Exchanges between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump around the occasion of Modi's birthday indicated a thaw between two countries. "The kind of negotiations Trump had with other countries also implies that the tension was a kind of negotiation tactic. The aim was to increase pressure on the other party,'' Khemka said.

Concerns of foreign institutional investors will be mitigated if the tariff situation improves. Six months ago, India was thought of alternative to China to the extent of erring economic growth. "That concerns should get addressed,'' he said.

According to the market veteran, India's has also lost its position as an outperformer in the global set up this year. Emerging markets are up over 25% with the China and South Korea surge 30–40%.

Get live updates on Indian stock markets here.