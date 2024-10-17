Pranik Logistics Share Price Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Listing Nearly Flat On NSE SME

Shares of Pranik Logistics Ltd. made a lackluster debut on the NSE SME platform on Thursday. The stock listed at Rs 79 apiece, marking a mere 2.5% premium over the issue price of Rs 77 per piece.

This suggests that investors who bought at least a single lot of 1,600 shares in the IPO made Rs 3,200, against an investment of Rs 1,23,200.

The stock, however, showed strong momentum after the listing and hit a 5% upper circuit on the NSE at Rs 82.95.