Praj Industries Share Price Slumps To Two-Year Low On Disappointing Q1 Results

Praj Industries Ltd.'s share price slumped to the lowest level in two years as the company reported disappointing results for April–June period. Its topline, operating profit, and net profit all declined.

Praj Industries' consolidated net profit plunged 94% on the year to Rs 5.30 crore. Its revenue fell 8.4% to Rs 640 crore during April–June from Rs 699 crore. Its Ebitda declined 59% to Rs 35.30 crore during first quarter from Rs 84 crore.

Praj Industries reported that its profit margin declined 690 basis points to 5.5% in April–June from 12.4% in the corresponding period of previous financial year.

A fall in domestic ethanol business and delayed execution and liquidity crunch at the customer level weighed on performance. Execution of couple of high-value engineering orders at Kandla led to labour and infrastructure expenses, the company said in investors' presentation.