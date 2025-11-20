PPFAS To Enable Easy Access To US Stocks Via Two New GIFT City Funds — Check Key Details

Financial services provider Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS) has received regulatory approval to launch two new passive outbound funds from GIFT City. These are the S&P 500 Fund of Fund (FoF) and the Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund. These new funds will give Indian investors easy access to shares of top US companies like Meta and Netflix.

Both funds follow a fully passive strategy. They invest in UCITS-compliant index funds tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. The S&P 500 Fund is benchmarked to the S&P 500 Net TRI. The Nasdaq 100 Fund follows the Nasdaq 100 Notional Net TRI, according to the fund house.

Each unit has been priced at $100. Investors are likely to be attracted to the no-lock-in or exit load feature of these funds. Investment in these funds can be made in two classes: Class A and Class B.

Class A (Direct) requires a minimum investment of $5,000 and a 0.3% total expense ratio (TER). Class B (Regular) has the same minimum investment cap but a 0.6% TER. Overall, investors are expected to face costs well below 1%, which is generally considered low and cost-efficient.