PPFAS Mutual Fund Breaks 12-Year Tradition With New Large-Cap-Fund Filing
PPFAS Chief Executive Officer Neil Parikh took to social media to acknowledge the inquiries, promising a comprehensive explanation at the upcoming unitholders' meet.
PPFAS Mutual Fund, a fund house long celebrated for its disciplined investment strategy centered around a single flagship equity scheme, has formally filed its 66-page scheme information document with SEBI for the launch of a new open-ended large-cap equity fund.
This garnered questions from investors around the fundamental shift in its established "one-equity-fund" philosophy. The proposed scheme, the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund, will be benchmarked to the Nifty 100 Total Return Index and marks the fund house’s first new core equity offering in over a decade, excluding its ELSS product.
The curiosity and criticism from the investor community are rooted in PPFAS's history, which built its reputation on avoiding complex, overlapping products.
Parikh confirmed that the decision was driven by two self-imposed conditions for new launches, which is the ability to provide either simplification or differentiation to the category, or a regulatory compulsion. In this case, he tweeted, the first two reasons apply.
The move comes as the fund house’s flagship product, the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, has swelled to a massive asset under management exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh crore as of October 2025.
The existing Flexi Cap Fund’s mandate is unique, requiring at least 65% in Indian equities while allowing up to 35% per cent investment in global equities, a diversification strategy that has helped drive its superior long-term performance.
According to the draft scheme information document filed with SEBI, the new Large Cap Fund will predominantly invest 80-100% of its assets in large-cap stocks but retains the fund house's signature element by allowing up to 20% investment in other equities, including foreign securities.
The fund will be managed by a team led by Rajeev Thakkar and will carry no entry or exit loads.