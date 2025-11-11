PPFAS Mutual Fund Breaks 12-Year Tradition With New Large-Cap-Fund Filing

PPFAS Mutual Fund, a fund house long celebrated for its disciplined investment strategy centered around a single flagship equity scheme, has formally filed its 66-page scheme information document with SEBI for the launch of a new open-ended large-cap equity fund.

This garnered questions from investors around the fundamental shift in its established "one-equity-fund" philosophy. The proposed scheme, the Parag Parikh Large Cap Fund, will be benchmarked to the Nifty 100 Total Return Index and marks the fund house’s first new core equity offering in over a decade, excluding its ELSS product.

The curiosity and criticism from the investor community are rooted in PPFAS's history, which built its reputation on avoiding complex, overlapping products.

PPFAS Chief Executive Officer Neil Parikh took to social media to acknowledge the inquiries, promising a comprehensive explanation at the upcoming unitholders' meet.

Parikh confirmed that the decision was driven by two self-imposed conditions for new launches, which is the ability to provide either simplification or differentiation to the category, or a regulatory compulsion. In this case, he tweeted, the first two reasons apply.