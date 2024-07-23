Power Mech Projects Surges 3% To Record High On Enhanced Order Value

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. jumped nearly 3% to hit an all-time high on Tuesday as the Uttarakhand government raised the value of an order given to the infrastructure-construction company.

The order value was raised to approximately Rs 594 crore from Rs 362 crore earlier for the construction of the Government Medical College & Hospital for the Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam Ltd., according to an exchange filing.

The authority increased the order value as scope of the work changed, it said.