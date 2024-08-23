Power Mech Jumps Nearly 17% After Board Sets Record Date For Bonus Issue

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. jumped nearly 17% on Friday after its board fixed Sept. 28 as the record date for its bonus issue. The company said on Aug. 22 that it will issue bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

“The board has approved the fixation of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders and beneficial owners who are entitled to receive bonus shares, subject to approval of the bonus issue by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM,” the company said in an exchange filing.

"This stock has been a remarkable multibagger, rising over 17 times since early 2021. Its long-term uptrend remains intact," said Kush Bohra, founder of KushBohra.com, an investment advisory firm. "Recently, the stock consolidated before rebounding from its 50-day moving average. It has resumed its uptrend, breaking above the previous peak of Rs 6,500. Strong volume action supports the surge. The stock is now poised for a move towards Rs 8,500 and higher levels. The previous resistance level of Rs 6,500 is now a near-term support."