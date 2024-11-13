Power Finance Corp. To NTPC: Share Prices Of These Four Stocks Rise After Macquarie Initiates Coverage

Share prices of Power Finance Corp., REC Ltd., Power Grid Corp., and NTPC Ltd. opened higher on Wednesday after Macquarie initiated coverage on the four power stocks with an 'overweight' rating.

Macquarie's outlook on the Indian power sector is more optimistic compared to a decade ago, with several factors now working in favour of both electric utilities and power lenders, it said.

The brokerage highlighted a rebound in capital expenditure within power generation and transmission networks, following a period of sluggish growth.

At market open, shares of Power Finance Corp. were up 1.04%, trading at Rs 472, while NTPC stock was almost 2% higher, trading at Rs 387.30 per share. REC Ltd. shares were up 0.52% and Power Grid Corp.'s share price was up 0.59%.