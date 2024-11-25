Power Finance Corp Share Price Surges To Over Two-Month High As Stock Trades Ex-Dividend

Shares of Power Finance Corp. surged in early trade on Monday as the company traded ex-dividend. PFC has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10.

PFC's share price advanced as much as 5.73% to hit Rs 505.35 apiece on Monday, reaching its highest level in over two months. Shares of the company were trading 4.50% up at Rs 495.80 apiece as of 10:00 a.m.

The infrastructure-finance company saw its shares exchange hands in a large trade on Monday, with 1.16 lakh shares traded at Rs 493.85 per equity share.