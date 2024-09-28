Powell To Speak, India's Government Finances Data, PMI Print: The Week Ahead

The week ahead will see global and domestic market action, with several key events likely to shape sentiment.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the National Association for Business Economics conference and China's Golden Week holiday are in focus, as Chinese markets close for seven days following a strong rally. Nike's earnings, coming shortly after a CEO shakeup, will also grab attention.

On the domestic front, a lacklustre week for the initial public offerings is expected, with only small and medium enterprise offerings on tap and no major mainboard listings. KPI Green Energy Ltd. will announce its dividend, while on Monday, the Controller General of Accounts will release government finance data for August.

Topping the week off, the US September jobs report will be released on Friday, a crucial indicator for the Fed as it navigates the impact of its recent 50-basis-point rate cut.

The week will observe one market holiday, and the Navaratri festival will kick off on Oct. 3.