Popular Vehicles Shares Debut At 1.9% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday at Rs 289.2 apiece, a 1.9% discount to its IPO price.

On the BSE, it debuted at Rs 292 per share, a discount of 1.02% to its IPO price of Rs 295 apiece.

The company's public offer was subscribed 1.23 times on its final day. The Rs 601.6-crore IPO was a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.