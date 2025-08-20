Pop Mart Shares Hit Record As CEO Announces New Mini Labubu
The stock climbed as much as 14% to HK$319.4, the highest level since the company went public in December 2020.
Shares of Chinese toy maker Pop Mart International Group Ltd. rose the most in nearly four months on Wednesday, after Chief Executive Officer Wang Ning said the company could easily surpass its annual sales projection and announced plans to launch a new mini Labubu doll.
The stock climbed as much as 14% to HK$319.4, the highest level since the company went public in December 2020, and closed at HK$316. That reversed earlier losses of up to 4.7%, as some analysts flagged concerns about longer-term demand for Pop Mart’s popular characters.
Wang told an earnings call that even he’s been unable to accurately predict earnings growth amid a global collecting frenzy for Labubu dolls. He said that while earlier this year Pop Mart hoped sales to hit 20 billion yuan ($2.8 billion), he now feels 30 billion yuan “would be quite easy.” A new mini version of Labubu will be launched as soon as this week, Wang added, saying consumers can hang it on the mobile phone expecting it to be “a blockbuster,” without giving further details.
Statues of Pop Mart’s character Molly at one of the company’s stores in Beijing.
Pop Mart’s revenue increased 204% year-on-year to 13.88 billion yuan in the first half of 2025, according to a company statement Tuesday. That beat the average analyst estimate of 13.76 billion yuan and compared with 62% growth in the same period a year ago. Net income jumped 397% to 4.57 billion yuan.
Beijing-based Pop Mart is racing ahead with its global expansion plan, leveraging the worldwide craze over Labubus — plush toys that have turned into a pop culture phenomenon in Western markets, particularly the US. Its overseas revenue grew 440% to 5.6 billion yuan during the first six months of the year.
Pop Mart expects total foreign store numbers to exceed 200 by year-end, up from its current 140, Co-Chief Operating Officer Moon Duk II told the earnings call. Store expansion will remain fast in the US market in the next one to two years, fellow co-COO Si De said.
Besides new products, the company is exploring other ways to lure consumers, including the design and plan for phase-II of its theme park Pop Land to animations and bakery stores, the company said during the briefing.
“We believe Pop Mart’s strong capability in IP incubation and operation and overseas expansion will continue to underpin its solid growth momentum” in the second half, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Lydia Ling wrote.
Pop Mart’s top intellectual property, including its Labubu dolls, “still see high uncertainties on long-term popularity,” Morningstar Inc. analyst Jeff Zhang said.
Net store growth in mainland China won’t exceed 10 this year, according to Wednesday’s call, as the company wants to focus on improving each existing store’s operations instead of aggressively expanding.
Labubus’ popularity is due in part to the company’s blind-box packaging approach for many of its products, a draw for customers curious about what’s inside. Revenue for The Monsters, the toy series that includes Labubu, reached 4.81 billion yuan, compared with 626.8 million yuan for the same period last year.
“Based on the current financial report, Pop Mart’s stock price is expensive but not overvalued,” said Chen Da, founder of investment consulting firm Dante Research. “This reflects recognition of its ability to continuously break into new markets, mass-produce products, and diversify its revenue streams, and there is still room for further price appreciation in the future.”
Pop Mart will keep expanding its global footprint by establishing offline channels in major landmarks, stepping up investment in its website and self-developed apps, and aiming to collaborate with more international brands and artists, according to its earnings statement.
But not everyone’s optimistic that the Labubu craze will endure.
“Pop Mart appears to have the formula down pat, to make a new version of Labubus to fly when older Labubu’s popularity fizzles,” said Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy China Skinny. “There is always the risk that Labubu will be a fad that sinks as fast as it has risen.”