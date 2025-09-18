Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Hits One-Year High As Promoter Infuses Liquidity

Poonawalla Fincorp share price jumped to over one-year high after the board approved to allot shares worth Rs 1,500 crore on Wednesday to the promoter Rising Sun Holdings Ltd. The promoter infused liquidity and increased stake in the company.

Poonawalla Fincorp will allot 3.32 crore shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each to Rising Sun Holdings. The issue price for the allotment is at Rs 452.51 apiece along with a premium of Rs 450.51 per share. The total worth of the issuance is Rs 1,500 crore, the company said in the exchange filing.

On Sept 10, Poonawalla Fincorp's board approved the allotment 1 lakh secured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures with face value of Rs 1 lakh each. The total amount aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore. The company allotted the debentures on a private placement basis.

The debentures will mature on Sept 8, 2028. The coupon interest offered on the non-convertible debentures is 7.8% per annum. The debentures are listed in the debt market segment of BSE Ltd.

