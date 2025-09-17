Poonawalla Fincorp Approves Rs 1,500-Crore Share Allotment To Promoter

Poonawalla Fincorp's board of directors allotted equity shares amounting to Rs 1,500 crore to promoter Rising Sun Holdings Pvt., according to a press release from the company on Wednesday.

The firm approved the allotment of 3.31 crore equity shares with an issue price of Rs 452.51 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each.

"The company has received in-principle approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. dated Sept.15, 2025, in relation to the issue of the aforesaid equity shares on a preferential basis, in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India," the release said.

The company, by issuing an additional 3.32 crore shares, raised its total share capital from Rs 156 to Rs 162 crore (by about Rs 6.63 crore).