Pondy Oxides' Board Gives Approval To Raise Rs 250 Crore Via QIP

Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd. on Monday announced that its board has given approval to raise funds using the issue of shares in one or more tranches through qualified institutional placements for a total amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The firm has constituted a fund-raising committee consisting of Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bansal, the Director of Finance K Kumaravel and the Chief Financial Officer B Vijay, the filing added.

The company will convene an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 25, 2024, through video conferencing or other audio-visual means to seek the shareholders' approval for the QIP.