Polycab Plants Continue To Be Searched By IT Department

Polycab India Ltd. range of products (Image: DART report)
The Income Tax Department is continuing its search for Polycab India Ltd.'s plants.The company is fully cooperating with the authorities and providing the required details to them, an exchange filing said on Tuesday.IT officials initiated searches at certain premises of the electrical solutions provider on Dec. 22.
Shares of Polycab India closed 0.74% higher at Rs 5,400 apiece, compared to a 0.32% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.