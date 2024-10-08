Polycab Likely To Have Highest Revenue Growth In Q2, KEI May See Highest Profit Growth Among Peers

Polycab India Ltd. is likely to report the highest revenue growth compared to peers in cable and wires space, while the KEI Industries Ltd. may post highest profit growth, HSBC Global Research said in note on Tuesday.

The brokerage retained a 'Buy' on Polycab India and hiked the target price to Rs 7,800 from Rs 7,000. The current target price implies 10.22% upside from Monday's closing price.

During July–Sept, Polycab India's revenue, operating profit, and net profit likely have grown by 20%, 5% and 1%, respectively, HSBC said. The brokerage forecasts Ebitda margin to fall 170 basis points year-on-year to 12.7% in the second quarter.