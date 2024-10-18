Polycab India Share Price Falls After Q2 Margin Miss
Polycab India's Ebitda margin contracted to 11.47% in Q2, against the Bloomberg estimate of 13.2%.
Polycab India Ltd.'s share price fell over 7% on Friday after the company's second quarter margins contracted and missed estimates, due to a weak cable and wire segment. Margins of the cable and wire segment dragged due to high competition and lower contribution from domestic distribution, and mix change, Jefferies said in a note Thursday.
However, the brokerage reiterated a 'buy' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 8,315 per share from Rs 7,970 apiece, as Polycab India was able to deliver profit in line with Jefferies' estimates. The current target price implies a 16.77% upside from Thursday's closing price.
Other than high competition from domestic high margin business, higher employee expense also weighed on Polycab India's Ebitda margin, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. The brokerage refrained from changing its 'buy' rating. It had a target price of Rs 8,550 per share, before the conference call of Polycab India.
Fast–moving electrical goods segment reported healthy sale but loss continued, Jefferies said. Fans segment lead growth, however, light and luminaries sales weighed.
Meanwhile, Polycab India reported its highest ever second quarter sales, on the back of support from domestic cables and wire segment, Jefferies said. Its consolidated net profit grew 3.48% year-on-year to Rs 445 crore versus Rs 430 crore.
Polycab India Q2 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.34% to Rs 5,498 crore versus Rs 4,218 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,984 crore).
Ebitda up 3.61% to Rs 631 crore versus Rs 609 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 657 crore).
Ebitda margin down 296 bps at 11.47% versus 14.43% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.2%).
Net profit up 3.48% to Rs 445 crore versus Rs 430 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 453 crore).
Polycab India Share Price Today
Polycab India share price declined 2.98% to Rs. 6,908.35.
Polycab India's share price declined 7.14% before paring loss to trade 3.08% lower at Rs 6,901.25 per share as of 10:14 a.m., compared to a 0.32% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has gained 29.27% in 12 months, and 25.56% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 44.06.
Out of 33 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 5.1%.