Polycab India, Nestle, HFCL, Sirca Paints, Trent, Titan — Buy, Sell Or Hold? Ask Profit
Here's what market experts have to say about Polycab India, Nestle, HFCL, Sirca Paints, Trent, Titan and more.
Is NHPC Ltd. a good buy right now? Should you keep holding Polycab India Ltd. and HFCL Ltd.? Should you accumulate Bank of Maharashtra?Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president, technical and derivatives research at Axis Securities Ltd. and Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Watch the full video here:
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
