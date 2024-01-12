Polycab, Bandhan Bank, Banco Products, Restaurant Brands Asia — Buy, Sell Or Hold? AskProfit

Is Banco Products (I) Ltd. a good buy right now? Should you keep holding

Polycab India Ltd. and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.? Should you accumulate Bandhan Bank Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., and Rohan Mehta, founder of Turtle Wealth Management Pvt., answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's AskProfit show.