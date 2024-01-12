ADVERTISEMENT
Polycab, Bandhan Bank, Banco Products, Restaurant Brands Asia — Buy, Sell Or Hold? AskProfit
Here's what Prabhudas Lilladher's Vaishali Parekh and Turtle Wealth's Rohan Mehta say about these stocks.
Is Banco Products (I) Ltd. a good buy right now? Should you keep holding Polycab India Ltd. and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.? Should you accumulate Bandhan Bank Ltd.?Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., and Rohan Mehta, founder of Turtle Wealth Management Pvt., answered these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's AskProfit show.
Watch The Conversation Here
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.
