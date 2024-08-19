NDTV ProfitMarketsPoly Medicure Launches QIP To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Poly Medicure Launches QIP To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price calculated for the issue, it said.

19 Aug 2024, 10:58 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Poly Medicure/X)</p></div>
(Source: Poly Medicure/X)

Poly Medicure Ltd. opened its qualified institutional placement of equity shares on Monday to raise Rs 1,000 crore at a floor price of Rs 1,880.68 apiece.

The issue price for the QIP will be determined by the medical device manufacturer in consultation with the-booking running lead managers appointed for the same. The company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price calculated for the issue, according to an exchange filing.

Earlier, a public shareholder haddivested 2.37% stake in Poly Medicure for Rs 443.8 crore through an open market transaction. Mumbai-based Lighthouse Advisors India, through its affiliate—Lighthouse India III Equity Investors—sold 22.76 lakh shares at Rs 1,950.03 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE.

Poly Medicure's stock closed 8.91% higher at Rs 2,126.35 apiece on the BSE, compared with a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

ALSO READ

Hi-Tech Pipes To Raise Rs 600 Crore Through QIP

Opinion
Hi-Tech Pipes To Raise Rs 600 Crore Through QIP
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT