Poly Medicure Launches QIP To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore

Poly Medicure Ltd. opened its qualified institutional placement of equity shares on Monday to raise Rs 1,000 crore at a floor price of Rs 1,880.68 apiece.

The issue price for the QIP will be determined by the medical device manufacturer in consultation with the-booking running lead managers appointed for the same. The company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price calculated for the issue, according to an exchange filing.